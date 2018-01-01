Our newest little bundle of joy came with a very unexpected story. Spencer was born with imperforate anus, an anorectal malformation. In short, Spencer was born without an anus. At 48 hours old he had surgery to place a colostomy, at 2.5 months he had pull-through surgery to correct the malformation and give him an anal opening, and at the end of October he had surgery to reconnect the colostomy.
Through all of this, we have come to realize just how incredibly fortunate we are to have Children's Hospital so close. They are at the cutting edge of new research and pediatric care because of the support of the community and donors. Because of the expertise we found at Children's we are confident in our son's repair and we have the support we need to take on the challenges we face going forward.
Please join us in supporting a phenomenal cause to help children everywhere get the best care possible!